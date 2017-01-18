Wilmington officers honored for saving woman trying to jump from the CFMB

Officers Matthew Ake and Adam Phillips were presented with the Life Saving Award Tuesday night. (Source: WECT)

Two Wilmington police officers were honored during Tuesday night's city council meeting for saving the life of a woman who was attempting to jump from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in November.

Officers Matthew Ake and Adam Phillips were presented with the Life Saving Award by Mayor Bill Saffo and Police Chief Ralph Evangelous for their heroic actions on the morning of Nov. 30.

During the ceremony, Chief Evangelous said Officer Phillips was flagged down by a DOT worker who spotted the woman attempting to jump from the bridge.

Evangelous said the woman was climbing over the railing as Phillips approached her. Phillips then grabbed the woman before she could jump and wrapped his arms around her until Officer Ake could arrive at the scene.

Ake rushed over and grabbed the woman as well.

Both officers had the woman in a bear hug and pulled her away from the railing to safety.

Officers Phillips and Ake then walked the woman over to an ambulance which took her to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.