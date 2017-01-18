Tabor City sex offender arrested for social media use

A registered sex offender in Tabor City has been arrested for having a Facebook account.

Officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said they learned that Michael Dale Wright Jr. had an account on the social media site and issued a warrant for his arrest. Registered sex offenders are prohibited from using social networking sites in North Carolina.

Wright, 33, was charged with sex offender use of a social website and booked under a $3,000 bond.

According to the sex offender registry, Wright was convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a 16-year-old in October 2000.

