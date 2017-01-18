Second suspect in Bladenboro thefts arrested

The second suspect wanted in connection to a series of crimes in Bladenboro last month was arrested Friday.

Brandon Tyler Jackson, of St. Pauls, was charged with larceny, felony breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and damage to coin currency machines.

Madison Baylee Cheshire, 20, was arrested Monday in connection to the incidents. She was charged with breaking into a coin/currency machine and two counts of injury to personal property.

Bladenboro police said the pair were suspected of trying to steal money from a coin machine at the Wash & Dryve car wash during the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

They're also accused of breaking into the Bladenboro Laundry Mat and drink machines at other businesses in downtown Bladenboro the same morning.

