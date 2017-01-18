Lee, Grange taking leadership posts in General Assembly

Sen. Michael Lee and Rep. Holly Grange have received leadership appointments in the 2017-18 session of the General Assembly. (Source: ncleg.net)

Sen. Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) has been named to a leadership position in the 2017-18 session of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) appointed Lee as one of three co-chairs of the Education/Higher Education Committee, one of the Standing Committees that meets during every legislative session. Lee was also appointed as a member of the State and local Government Committee.

Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick), who was named last week as the Chairman of the Rules and Operations Committee, will serve as a member on the Finance Committee and Transportation Committee.



“The North Carolina Senate is fortunate to have members committed to good government with a focus on reducing the tax burden on working families, improving our state’s business climate and strengthening public education,” Sen. Berger said in an email news release. “I appreciate the willingness of senators in both parties to work hard in these committees on policies that will help our state continue to thrive.”

Rep. Holly Grange (R-New Hanover) was named as Deputy Conference Leader of the House Republican Caucus. Grange is serving her first full term in the General Assembly, after being named to fill the remainder of Rick Catlin’s term when resigned in 2016.

More committee appointments are expected in the coming days ahead of the legislature reconvening on January 25.

