Authorities investigate break-in, vandalism at Laney

Law enforcement is investigating reports of a break-in at the Laney High School field house last weekend.

According to New Hanover County Schools spokesperson Valita Quattlebaum, someone entered the building and used field paint to vandalize furniture, walls and the floors of the field house.

She also said the coach's office suffered some minor damage.

Nothing appears to have been stolen, according to Quattlebaum.

