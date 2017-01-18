Cape Fear women down Fayetteville Tech 98-38

Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear women’s basketball got back in the win column, defeating Fayetteville Technical Community College 98 to 38. Destiny Campbell led the Sea Devils with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Taylor Foulks finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sea Devils scored right after tip off, as Bland converted an open layup five seconds in the game. Bland scored the first six points of the game, giving Cape Fear an early 6-3 lead. Defensively, Cape Fear set up in a 2-3 zone, which bothered Fayetteville Tech in their offensive sets.

Things continued to improve for the Sea Devils as the quarter continued. The Trojans had trouble defending in transition, and Cape Fear capitalized, converting a number of fast break layups.

Cape Fear’s dominance only increased as the quarter continued, and at the end of the first, led 33-4. Bland led the Sea Devils in the first with 9 points and three rebounds.

Campbell opened the second with two straight buckets. The Trojans responded with eight straight, giving them a bit of energy, and forcing Cape Fear to call timeout. Fayetteville Tech had no answer for Campbell, however, who totaled 14 points and eight rebounds in the half.

Cape Fear regained control following Fayetteville’s run, and went into halftime leading 50 to 16. Along with Campbell strong performance, Bland and Taylor Foulks each finished with 11 first half points.

The game continued much the same in the second half. Cape Fear found it easy to score, and punished the Trojans on the fast break. An injury to Campbell with five minutes remaining in the fourth would be the only negative in an otherwise dominating performance for the Sea Devils.

Cape Fear dominated every facet of the game. Offensively, they shot 52.6 percent from the field, and 72 of their 98 points came from in the paint. They outrebounded the Trojans 50 to 33, and all six players scored in double figures.

Along with the strong performances from Campbell and Foulks, Christina Caesar finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Nikia Wallace finished with a double-double, totaling 11 points and 11 assists.

Afterwards, head coach Lori Drake was pleased in the way her players competed.

“We’re obviously short-handed, but I’m really excited about what these six have brought to the table thus far. They’re just super competitive, and they want to win.” Drake noted the way her team played together, and moved the ball, and liked that her team totaled 26 assists for the game.

With the win, Cape Fear improves to 12-3 on the season. They will start a two game road trip from here, starting on Saturday, January 21st, where they will take on Patrick Henry Community College. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Nick Denning