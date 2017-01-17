High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
Ashley 33, Laney 35 F
New Hanover 57, Hoggard 41 F
Harrells 40, Coastal Christian 36 F
Fayetteville Academy 44, Cape Fear 25 F
Whiteville 33, South Robeson 28 F
Boys
Raleigh Christian 46, WCA 48 F
Ashley 53, Laney 54 F
New Hanover 43, Hoggard 45 F
Harrells 48, Coastal Christian 42 F
Fayetteville Academy 49, Cape Fear 41 F
Whiteville 65, South Robeson 37 F
