Women's march participant questions city demonstration rules

Russell said she plans to walk normally at Saturday's march. (Source: WECT)

One participant of a planned women’s march called for change to a city ordinance regulating how participants can walk.

Anne Russell spoke at Tuesday’s Wilmington City Council meeting about the regulations.

She questioned rules requiring participants to walk 15 feet apart and in a single-file line during demonstrations.

"If I brought my nine-year-old granddaughter, she'd have to be 15 feet away from me,” Russell said. “If I came with my husband he couldn't walk with me. This is crazy.”

Council members did not take any action regarding the ordinance Tuesday.

The city attorney said the rules are in place to keep sidewalks open and available for members of the public.

Russell said she expects several hundred people to attend Saturday’s march.

She plans to walk next to others regardless of the ordinance.

“I'm just going to be a normal person out there,” Russell said. “I'm not going to obstruct anything. If they choose to arrest me, I guess we'll deal with it."

The Wilmington Women’s March is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the corner of Third and Princess Streets.

