Wilmington City Council moves forward with Love Grove, city repair projects

Council members approved several repair and construction projects at Tuesday's meeting. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington City Council unanimously approved several repair and construction projects designed to make one neighborhood safer and preserve city highlights.

Love Grove Second Access

Council members approved a roughly $4 million contract to start construction on the Love Grove second access project.

Plans include building a new bridge that connects the neighborhood to One Tree Hill Way as well as new sidewalks and lighting.

Neighbors have fought for the project for months, citing safety concerns.

Currently there is only one way in and out of the neighborhood, meaning emergency vehicles would be blocked when a train passes.

Council member Earl Sheridan said he was pleased to see the project moving forward.

"This is something people have been concerned about for a long time,” Sheridan said. “It's a public safety issue. We need to have that second access and now we can see that coming to fruition... Those neighbors deserve a lot of commendation because they worked very hard to see that this got done.”

The project was initially approved as part of 2014’s transportation bond.

City Hall Repairs

Council members also approved an ordinance to move more than half a million dollars from the general fund for repairs to city hall.

City staff said the repairs aren’t just aesthetic, but also necessary for safety.

The repair work includes waterproofing the roof surface, repairing deteriorated areas, replacing the gutter system and other restoration work.

Depending on weather and material availability, major construction work could finish by mid-February.

Coastline Inn Riverfront Stabilization

Work will move forward on Riverwalk improvements at Coastline Inn Hotel thanks to a nearly $662,000 contract approval.

City Manager Sterling Cheatham wrote the section has deteriorated and now needs repairs.

The project consists of demolishing thousands of feet of damaged timber decking, installing a new steel sheet pile bulkhead wall and adding new lighting and landscaping.

