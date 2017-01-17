President Obama pardons Pender man, commutes prison sentence of another

Two Pender County men were among 273 people who were pardoned or given shorter prison sentences by President Obama on Tuesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to officials, Jimmy Alton Pierce, of Hampstead, was sentenced in 1995 to serve four years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

Pierce was one of 64 people who received pardons from the president on Tuesday.

Kunta Kenta Redd, also of Hampstead, had his 324-month prison sentence commuted to 188 months. Redd was sentenced in 2009 for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of cocaine.

Redd was among 209 people who received commuted sentences by President Obama. Most of those receiving commutations were serving sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

