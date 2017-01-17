Proof of residency shows wrong person charged in animal cruelty case

On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>