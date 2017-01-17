Proof of residency shows wrong person charged in animal cruelty case

“The dogs had no food, only stagnant, dirty water to drink,” Prince said. (Source: Joey Prince)

Charges will be dropped against a woman who was accused of keeping three dogs in deplorable conditions at a home in Delco.

Kelly Donathan said she was the woman initially identified as the owner. Donathan said she lives in Leland now and cannot own a pet per her lease agreement. She said she hasn't owned the dogs for two years.

According to Columbus County Animal Control Manager Joey Prince, proof of residency and further investigation shows Donathan, who was initially identified as the owner, had not lived at the address in question for at least six months.

"I fell on some hard times and had to move," Donathan said. "I gave the dogs to Andrew Brown over two years ago. I haven't owned those dogs in over two years."

Prince said Andrew Brown lives on the property off of Andrew Jackson Highway where the dogs were found and was charged Thursday with:

Instigate cruelty to animals

Failure to vaccinate for rabies (three counts)

Unlawful interference

Restraining dogs in a cruel manner (two counts)

Cruelty to animals (two counts)

Prince said a criminal summons for Feb. 28 was issued for Brown.

Animal control officers went to the home in Delco after someone passing by reported the alleged abuse.

“The dogs had no food, only stagnant, dirty water to drink,” Prince said. “One was so tightly chained to a tree it could not move.”

According to Prince, Brown drove off the property in a car when animal control officers starting asking questions about the dogs.

“I hope they find some owners that can adopt them and let them go outside and play, they need a big yard to run and play in, they’re very good dogs, they’re so loyal,” Donathan said.

