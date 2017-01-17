Veteran family selected for new home

Jackson, Laura and Liam Ertel and family on the porch of their new house the day they found out they were the family selected to live there. (Source: Larua Ertel)

Jackson and Laura Ertel and their three-month old son Liam are now proud residents of the very first Kramer House, a vision from Step up for Soldiers founder Thomas Russell.

The Kramer house is meant to serve as a transitional home for a veteran family with children who have recently gotten out of the military and want to pursue their education full time.

The house is named after Edward Kramer who was killed in action in 2008. Kramer was in the National Guard and was also a firefighter.

Organizers with Step up for Soldiers base the rent of the Kramer house around the family’s income so they are able to afford the house while they stay there.

Many veteran families submitted applications to live in the Kramer house. Jackson and Laura said they had to write about their family’s story and situation.

Jackson said they wrote about how things have been pretty tough since they’ve gotten out of the military.

The main priority for them right now is to raise their three-month-old son, but Jackson also started going to school full time in the fall to pursue his degree in business.

When the two got out of the military about a year ago, they moved in with Laura’s parents. They were living in a small house with seven people and five dogs.

“With me on maternity leave and him in school full time, we didn’t qualify for a mortgage,” said Laura. “We had tried to apply and everything else, but we weren’t there financially.”

When the two found out they were selected to live in the house all they could do was cry tears of joy. Step up for Soldiers told them they also plan to build a playground for their son, Liam, in the backyard. They cried even more hearing that news.

“This is going to be where my son speaks his first words and he crawls, and where he first steps, I mean everything,” Laura said. “It’s everything for us.”

During their time in the Kramer house, the two plan to focus on their education and raising their son. They’re grateful they have the opportunity to do so without the burden of so many bills.

“Now we’ll be able to afford our rent and go to school and concentrate on that,” said Laura. “And we can afford to give Liam what he needs and raise him and just be able to live comfortably.”

