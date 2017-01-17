Looking for a job? Lowe's Home Improvement to hire 200 in Wilmington area

Lowe's Home Improvement is holding a spring hiring event this week and plans to add around 200 seasonal employees in Wilmington and surrounding areas. (Source: Lowe's)

The event will take place Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller-Motte College located at 5000 Market Street in Wilmington.

Managers from the Lowe’s stores in Wilmington at University Centre, Monkey Junction, Porters Neck as well as Surf City, Southport and Shallotte will be on-site at Miller-Motte to conduct interviews.

Those interested will need to do the following:

Must apply online at http://careers.lowes.com/

Wear business attire for the interview

Bring a paper copy of your resume or an electronic version on a flash drive



Officials said applying online prior to the recruiting event reduces wait times to meet with hiring managers. If you are unable to apply online from home, Miller-Motte College’s campus computers will be available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the event.

Seasonal jobs are focused on customer service and include cashiers, lawn and garden employees, loaders, and stockers. Most seasonal employees will work an estimated 20 or more hours per week, and experience in any of the home improvement trades is a plus.

