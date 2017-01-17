Looking for a job? Lowe's Home Improvement to hire 200 in Wilmington area

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.
