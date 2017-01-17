Columbus Co. man pleads guilty to 2014 murder

A Lake Waccamaw man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to his role in the 2014 murder of a Columbus County woman.

Antwan Johnson, 33, entered a guilty plea in Columbus County Superior Court Tuesday to second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was sentenced to 30-37 years in prison.

Johnson and his co-defendants, Derrick Pierce and Amanda Canady, were charged with killing Keisha Ward and severely beating Ward's boyfriend, Johnny Lee Tyler, at their home on Bussey Road in Hallsboro on New Year's Day.

Investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said there were signs of forced entry into the home.

Later that day, deputies found Johnson and Pierce hiding in an abandoned mobile home. Canady was taken into custody the next day.

As part of Johnson's plea deal, he has agreed to testify against Pierce and Canady during their trials, which are set for later this year.

