Gabe Ross Joined the WECT team in 2015, working behind the scenes as the News Operations Manager. But he’s no stranger when it comes to weather forecasting.

A second-generation broadcaster and former Ohio Valley NATAS board member, Gabe worked as a reporter and weather forecaster close to home in Athens and Zanesville, Ohio; covering everything from snow and ice storms to tornadoes- In some cases, just weeks apart.

Following his time on air, Gabe returned to his alma mater, Ohio University, where he worked with undergraduate and graduate students pursuing careers in broadcast journalism, meteorology and sports.

Outside of work, you can find Gabe around town at the gym, the beach or working the independent wrestling scene.

You can contact Gabe via email at gabeross@wect.com Or connect with him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.