Zach Driver is a General Assignment Reporter for WECT.

Zach joined the team in January 2017 after graduating from the University of South Carolina where he majored in Broadcast Journalism. While at USC, Zach reported and anchored for Carolina News and Carolina Insider. He also was an intern with WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina.

Zach is excited to explore the Port City and begin his journalism career at WECT.

Zach is a native of Nashville, TN, but is proud to now call the Carolinas home after four years in South Carolina.

When he’s not working, Zach loves to cheer on the South Carolina Gamecocks in any sport and playing with his dog Rambo.

Email: zdriver@wect.com

Twitter: @ZachDriverWECT

Follow Zach of Facebook