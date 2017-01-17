NC court: Charter school firm can't sue criticizing official

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that former Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Edward Pruden was protected against the libel lawsuit because his opposition was part of his official position as local public schools chief. (Source: WECT)

A North Carolina appeals court says a company running a string of taxpayer-funded charter schools and its founder cannot sue a former local school superintendent who criticized plans for a competing school.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that former Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Edward Pruden was protected against the libel lawsuit because his opposition was part of his official position as local public schools chief.

A three-judge court panel decided unanimously to dismiss the lawsuit by Roger Bacon Academy Inc. and the company's owner, charter-school entrepreneur Baker Mitchell Jr.

Pruden criticized plans for a competing charter school and the profit motive behind Mitchell's company, which is paid to manage the schools operating with fewer rules than traditional public schools. South Brunswick Charter School opened anyway in 2014.

Following the ruling, Jessica Swencki, spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools, released a statement on behalf of the school system:

We are pleased the matter is resolved and respect the court's ruling.

Sawyer Batten, spokesperson for Roger Bacon Academy, also issued a statement regarding the Court of Appeals decision:

With all due respect, we submit that the NC Court of Appeals (COA) has erred in finding that public official immunity applies to Edward Pruden, formerly the superintendent of Brunswick County Schools, to shield him from the false and defamatory statements about Baker Mitchell and The Roger Bacon Academy (RBA). This decision is not a final ruling nor does it in any measure address the falsity of Pruden’s statements. Today’s ruling was made without our prior knowledge and the Court’s knowledge of pages and pages of

correspondence between Pruden and others at his direction to the media during his campaign against Mitchell and RBA. Recently obtained documents reveal activity against and malice toward Mitchell by Pruden, as well as questionable sworn testimony by Pruden.

We have requested that our attorneys evaluate the ruling and provide guidance on which of several options should be exercised to protect our legal rights in the justice system.

In 2015, RBA and Baker Mitchell directed their attorneys to file suit against former Brunswick County Superintendent Edward Pruden due to numerous false, malicious, and defamatory statements that Pruden submitted to state and national media after a year-long campaign.

In sworn testimony last year, Pruden admitted he did not review financial records and other documents about which he publicly distributed false claims. Though Pruden claims he was acting on behalf of the Brunswick County Board of Education and did not initiate sharing information with the media, recently discovered documents suggest that Pruden’s actions were not approved by the Board and he was making an effort to publicize his crusade against Mitchell and RBA without their knowledge. Previously undisclosed evidence

suggests Pruden corresponded or met with various journalists which resulted in unfair, inaccurate and damaging articles about Mitchell to be published by national media outlets in addition to dozens of local media articles.

Mitchell and his company, RBA, provide educational management services to public charter schools, including two in Brunswick County where Pruden was Superintendent. It is unfortunate that the actions of one man who did not attempt to substantiate his ‘concerns’ affected many people including the families of the 2,000 local students that RBA serves. The Mitchell family and RBA look forward to publicly clearing their names.

