Seahawks rank 24th in D1Baseball.com poll

The UNCW baseball team is ranked 24th in D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 released Tuesday.

The Top 25 also includes several teams that the Seahawks will face this season, including defending national champion Coastal Carolina (11th), NC State (sixth), North Carolina (ninth), East Carolina (10th) and Maryland (22nd).

UNCW will return seven position starters from an offense that ranked third in the nation in runs per game last year.

The Seahawks open the season at home Feb. 17 against George Mason at 4 p.m.

