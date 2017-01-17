Ogre finds his happy ending in ‘Shrek: The Musical’

'Shrek: The Musical' runs from Jan. 20-22 at the Scottish Rite Temple in Wilmington. (Source: Scott York)

Kathy Snow Productions is launching five performances in one weekend of Shrek: The Musical.

The show is based on the hit movie that starred Mike Myers as the voice of Shrek, Eddie Murphy as the voice of Donkey and Cameron Diaz as the voice of Princess Fiona.

The popular characters are back in the stage version, reenacting the adventures that brought them together.

Shrek is happy to be a miserable ogre living alone, but when he’s forced to save Princess Fiona from a dragon he falls in love with her. Little does he know, the princess has a shocking secret.

Dozens of kids will take the stage to perform this musical, which includes songs like Big Bright Beautiful World, Freak Flag and Morning Person.

Shrek: The Musical

Jan. 20-22

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21-22

2 p.m.

Scottish Rite Temple, 1415 S. 17th St.

For tickets, click here: http://bit.ly/1zXDyIQ

