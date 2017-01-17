Portion of Third St. to close for most of year due to culvert replacement

A project to replace a large box culvert at the intersection of Burnett St., Third St., Front St. and Carolina Beach Road will cause a portion of Third St. to be closed most of this year. (Source: WECT)

A project to replace a large box culvert at the intersection of Burnett Blvd., Third St., Front St. and Carolina Beach Road will cause a portion of Third St. to be closed most of this year.

A NC Department of Transportation representative discussed details of the project with the Wilmington City Council during its agenda meeting Tuesday morning.

The Third St. closure is planned to start April 10 and run through the end of the year. Motorists will not be able to reach Third St. through the intersection during that time. The NCDOT has offered the contractor an incentive of $200,000 if they can have the road reopened by Nov. 5.

Work on the project will be done in four phases to allow constant access to Front Street at the intersection.

Officials said that the existing culvert, which is about 75 years old, was damaged during Hurricane Fran and subsequent storms, and that steel plates were placed over the top to reinforce the structure.

While major work on the project will begin after the Azalea Festival in April, some utility work will get underway in February.

Two lanes on Third St. will close near the intersection next month so that a water line and a sewer line that currently run through the middle of the existing culvert can be placed under where the new culvert will be placed.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.