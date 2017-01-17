The music is the star in this production of ‘The Little Mermaid’

'The Little Mermaid' runs through Jan. 29 at the Community Arts Center in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Thalian Association Youth Theatre will perform Disney’s The Little Mermaid in concert.

A concert version typically means less emphasis on staging and sets, with a focus on the music.

The popular story of Ariel remains the same. She falls in love with a human prince and agrees to give up her voice for the ability to walk on land.

Fun and memorable songs like Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World will be highlighted in this version.

Disney's The Little Mermaid (in concert)

Jan. 20-21, 27-28

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22, 29

3 p.m.

Community Arts Center

For tickets, click here: http://bit.ly/1FbRkvS

