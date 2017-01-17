My turn: municipalities paying for higher education

I think it’s great to encourage and reward folks who want to improve their situation. But we have to remember, this is taxpayer money. (Source: Associated Press)

Leaders in Kure Beach are rewarding one of the town’s employees this week with some money to pay for higher education. Our reporters have found this isn’t necessarily a rare occurrence among municipalities in our region.

In this particular case, it is a firefighter for the town who is working to get an MBA. We’ve learned that all the other municipalities in New Hanover County have some sort of similar program.

I think it’s great to encourage and reward folks who want to improve their situation. But we have to remember, this is taxpayer money.

Some of these programs come with requirements. And that is critical for taxpayer benefit. Most require the higher education plans to actually benefit the town. That’s a good start.

But there should also be an agreement in place that the employee stay on board for a reasonable amount of time and some sort of repayment requirement if the employee leaves prematurely.

After all, the town, and the taxpayer, should reap some return on this kind of investment.

Emailed comments from viewers:

I saw your story and wanted to make a couple of comments.

I think it's positive that The Town of Kure Beach assists with higher education however I think it should be available to all employees like New Hanover County and The City of Wilmington.

However, wouldn't an agreement in place between the town and the employee be perceived as a contract as employment. I would argue that this agreement would be viewed as collective bargaining, and North Carolina is a right to work state.

I am a volunteer fireman and I know firefighters are required to undergo a great deal of training. Many educational institutions have programs which offer courses specifically for that training. Usually, when such a course is taken, the county pays for the cost of the course. The chief or the governing board usually must approve taking the course, affirming that it is beneficial for the department and, therefore, for the community. A member of the department helping to administer the department may need training that all other members of the department may not need. This should be covered by the training paid by the county or, if sufficiently unique, by the department's own budget.



However, this does not open the door to excessive training and an MBA would be considered excessive training to administer a normal fire department. There may be a department or two in the state that have an administrator with an MBA, but I doubt there are any that require an MBA to qualify for the administrator's position. There are sufficient courses available in the continuing education programs so that special funding for this one person's MBA is not needed.