Man riding bicycle dies after collision with vehicle in Whiteville

A man who was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Whiteville Monday night later died due to his injuries. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man who was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Whiteville Monday night later died due to his injuries.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, Marco Antonio Mendoza-Diaz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. According to officials, Gary Levo Smith was traveling north on JK Powell Blvd. while Mendoza-Diaz was traveling east on Hay St. on a mountain bike when they collided in the northbound lane of JK Powell Blvd.

Whiteville officials said no charges are pending in this case.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.