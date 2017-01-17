Man riding bicycle dies after collision with vehicle in Whitevil - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

breaking

Man riding bicycle dies after collision with vehicle in Whiteville

A man who was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Whiteville Monday night later died due to his injuries. (Source: Raycom Media) A man who was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Whiteville Monday night later died due to his injuries. (Source: Raycom Media)
WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

A man who was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Whiteville Monday night later died due to his injuries.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, Marco Antonio Mendoza-Diaz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. According to officials, Gary Levo Smith was traveling north on JK Powell Blvd. while Mendoza-Diaz was traveling east on Hay St. on a mountain bike when they collided in the northbound lane of JK Powell Blvd.

Whiteville officials said no charges are pending in this case.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly