Man pleads guilty in 2015 Marsh Oaks Drive hit-and-run

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to hitting a small group of pedestrians with his truck in the Marsh Oaks community in 2015 and leaving the scene.

Aaron Blake Williams appeared in New Hanover County Superior Court Tuesday morning and entered a guilty plea to seven charges related to the hit-and-run.

Judge Ebern T. Watson sentenced Williams to 10 months in prison with 60 months of probation following his release.

According to the State Highway Patrol, four people were walking on the shoulder of Marsh Oaks Drive after leaving Liberty Tavern around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, when Williams veered left, ran off the road with his Dodge truck and struck the group and kept going.

Troopers estimated he was traveling about 35 mph at the time of the collision.

Williams, who lived on Sanderling Place in the Marsh Oaks community at the time, allegedly hid his truck after the accident and called 911 pretending to be a witness, according to the District Attorney's Office. He also returned to the scene and gave a statement to the Highway Patrol.

According to Assistant District Attorney Doug Carriker, Williams told the investigators he witnessed a green SUV strike the pedestrians and leave the scene. The next day, he took his silver truck to South Carolina, filed an insurance claim for hitting a deer, and left the truck to be repaired in Myrtle Beach. After securing the truck, investigators said the damage was consistent with hitting people and pieces found at the scene fit the truck "in some instances to a T."

Officials also found several internet searches conducted by Williams, like

Law enforcement conducted a second interview with Williams. In the course of the conversation, an investigator asked him why he thought the suspect ran off the road--Williams responded, "they probably were a little intoxicated and fell asleep."

He was then asked why he didn't drive that night, to which he responded, "I'd had some to drink and I knew if I was driving around then I could get in trouble for that." He admitted to drinking at his house before going to three bars, consuming between 6 and 12 drinks.

The state told the court he was texting a friend about how intoxicated he was, and at one point told the friend "hahaha, man, almost nodded off while trying to text."

The victims were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Carriker told the judge they all sustained permanent injuries. Jeffrey West was in a coma for one month.

Williams was taken into custody on Oct. 18 after a co-worker, who identified himself as "Lee," alerted State Highway Patrol officials that Williams admitted to hitting the victims.

The co-worker also went on to say that Williams planned to leave the state after giving his two-weeks notice on Oct. 12. That co-worker, later identified as 26-year-old Adrian Emmons, tragically died last year. Had this case gone to trial, Carriker said his testimonial would not have been admissible to a jury.

He was charged with several offenses including one count of felony hit and run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving, driving left of center and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Judge Watson told Williams he could not revoke his license since it's registered in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.