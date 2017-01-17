Students to witness history at presidential inauguration

the U.S. Capitol frames the backdrop over the stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A total of 49 Brunswick County Early College High School students will travel to Washington, D.C. and attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration. President-elect Donald Trump posted on Twitter, predicting record turnout.

People are pouring into Washington in record numbers. Bikers for Trump are on their way. It will be a great Thursday, Friday and Saturday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Senior Maddie Fulwood knew she was going as early as October 2015, but the excitement she has didn't die down over time.

"It's like surreal to me," added Fulwood. "I don't feel like I'm actually going yet."

If it hasn't hit Fulwood yet, the early wakeup Thursday morning should do the trick. The group's trek to DC starts with a bus ride starting at 4 a.m. If you know high school students, you shouldn't be surprised with their reaction.

"I won't even get my whole 12 hours of sleep that day," groaned Braxton Smith-Nowell, a junior at BCECHS. "It's going to be rough but I think it will be worth it."

American Studies teacher Sarah Osborne began planning the trip in 2015 for students who have taken or are currently taking American History.

"I teach these students the process of the elections and the electoral college and the nominating conventions and caucuses, everything we cover in American I," said Osborne. "For these guys it's really important to see everything we've talked about over the last year and see it culminating in real life."

The group plans to wake up in their hotels early Friday morning to get the best view possible. Whether they are up close to the action or farther away, Osborne said the energy and excitement this event brings to the students is what counts.

"Going from a Democrat to a Republican and seeing this peaceful transfer of power from one to the other is very powerful," added Osborne.

One student hopes for a powerful speech from president-elect Trump. Adilene Trujillo calls herself a "DREAMer" -- an undocumented immigrant Latino community brought to the United States as a child and attends school here.

"We want to know if he's going to keep that up or change it or bring it down," said Trujillo. "We just want to know what's going to happen to our future, especially our education."

Trujillo plans on sending back pictures and videos from the group's trip to our nation's capital. Stick with WECT for their updates on inauguration day.

