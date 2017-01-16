Laney earns win over Coastal in MLK Jam - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Laney earns win over Coastal in MLK Jam

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
Laney defeated Coastal Christian at the MLK Jam Monday (Source:WECT) Laney defeated Coastal Christian at the MLK Jam Monday (Source:WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

After four tough, narrow losses, Nate Faulk's team earned a well-deserved victory over Coastal Christian Monday at the MLK Jam at Union High School. 

Chris Bennett led Laney with a double-double in the win, scoring 14 points and adding 10 rebounds. Jason Billingslea added 11, and Hunter Cook scored 10 in the victory. 

The Bucs came into the came following a two-point loss to New Hanover, a one-point loss to West Brunswick, an overtime loss to South Brunswick, and a six-point loss on the road at Hoggard. 

Laney will host Ashley in a conference game Tuesday night. 

