Laney earns win over Coastal in MLK Jam

After four tough, narrow losses, Nate Faulk's team earned a well-deserved victory over Coastal Christian Monday at the MLK Jam at Union High School.

Chris Bennett led Laney with a double-double in the win, scoring 14 points and adding 10 rebounds. Jason Billingslea added 11, and Hunter Cook scored 10 in the victory.

The Bucs came into the came following a two-point loss to New Hanover, a one-point loss to West Brunswick, an overtime loss to South Brunswick, and a six-point loss on the road at Hoggard.

Laney will host Ashley in a conference game Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 WECT News. All rights reserved.