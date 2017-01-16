Grieving parents meet for support in the new year

Jeff Johnson, the founder of the local chapter for the Compassionate Friends, said that parents who have lost a child aren't looking for a new beginning. (Source: WECT)

The new year can be a tough time for grieving parents and families. Jeff Johnson, the founder of the local chapter for the Compassionate Friends, said parents who have lost a child aren't necessarily looking for a new beginning.

Johnson knows from experience, he lost his own child in a car accident years ago. Johnson said in a meeting Monday that the group was started to support those who have suffered the painful loss.

"It is normal to experience the death of a parent, we may have a spouse die, but it is not natural when a child dies, so we do not know what to expect. We have no clue as to the depth of the pain or the length of the pain," Johnson said.

He said that's why it's so important that people have the opportunity to talk with other grieving parents. Johnson said nearly 100 people attended a candlelight vigil in December.

He said the group is also looking to do a balloon release in the spring. He encouraged other parents to seek out the group in their monthly meetings.

"All parents are welcome. It doesn't matter how their child died, it doesn't matter how long it's been since their child died, hopefully TCF will be there for them if they need us," he said.

