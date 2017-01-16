Girl with cerebral palsy donates blood to help hurricane victims

Bonnie Swann (pictured) and her sister, Maggie, were born with cerebral palsy. Today, Bonnie donated her own blood to help Hurricane Matthew victims. (Source: WECT)

Bonnie Swann and her sister, Maggie, were diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth. Doctors didn't expect them to walk, talk, or recognize each other. 21 years later, the two have blown away all expectations.

"We are so proud of Maggie and Bonnie I just love them to death," said Larry Matheney, a member of their church.

The Swanns came to church a few days early to give blood for people in need after Hurricane Matthew.

"I just really want to help kids and people that were affected by it," said Bonnie.

The hurricane took its toll on the Red Cross by canceling more than 1,500 blood drives. That resulted in over 35,000 donors unable to contribute.

"There is such a need for blood right now," added Matheney.

Bonnie and her sister wanted to do their part and fill that need. Maggie got cold feet but she never wavered as a support system for her sister during the drive. "Bonnie is like everything to me," said Maggie.

Bonnie was a tough cookie when the needle was drawing out the blood. She said she didn't feel a thing and kept a huge smile plastered on her face. Bonnie did admit she was tired after the blood drive.

The Swanns left the drive ecstatic they were able to help and witness others giving back. Bonnie's right arm is a tad more sore than she's used to but she wears the bandage like a badge of honor.

"I am happy what I done today because it will help people," Bonnie said with a smile.

