Bus stop could save airport travelers money

An added bus stop could save people traveling to and from ILM International Airport from having to pay to park.

County Commissioner and Wave Transit Board Member Jonathan Barfield said they're hoping to add a stop on to a pre-existing route that would stop at ILM once ever hour. It wouldn't cost any extra money and Barfield said it would be convenient for travelers.

"You find so many people are coming here from places that are used to having public transportation come to the airport and take them from point A to point B as a less expensive alternative to catching a cab or having someone pick them up," Barfield said.

The route that would be extended already stops at the VA clinic which is on the same property as the airport.

Barfield pitched the idea to the Airport Authority Board at their January meeting. He said so far, members seem open to the idea.

