NCCU football player shot in the back near campus

A man was shot in the back in Durham on Sunday evening and authorities are looking for suspects who fled the scene, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of Formosa Avenue, Durham police said.

George McGue, 22, was shot in the back during the incident.

Police said they are looking for two suspects who possibly drove away from the scene in a dark-colored Honda.

Formosa Avenue is off Fayetteville Street, which is a boundary of the North Carolina Central University campus.

McGue was transported to an area hospital, but his condition is not known.

McGue, a Florida native, is listed as a defensive lineman for the Eagles.

The redshirt junior played in six games in 2016.

