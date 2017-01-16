Missing woman found dead inside vehicle off US 74/76

The Wilmington Police Department said the body of a woman found in a vehicle off US 74/76 in Leland Monday morning is that of 42-year-old Melody Davis, who was reported missing last week. (Source: WECT)

A driver spotted a black Subaru in the woods near the Mt. Misery Road exit shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department said the body of a woman found in a vehicle off US 74/76 in Leland Monday morning is that of 42-year-old Melody Davis, who was reported missing last week.

According to the State Highway Patrol, a driver spotted a black Subaru in the woods near the Mt. Misery Road exit shortly before 11 a.m. Monday after he pulled over to let his dog use the bathroom. The man then called 911.

State troopers arrived on scene and discovered Davis’ body inside the vehicle, which appeared to have crashed in the woods. Her death is currently under investigation, but there were no signs of foul play, according to the WPD.

Authorities initially declined to reveal Davis’ identity until her next of kin was notified.

Wilmington police tweeted on Jan. 10 that Davis was reported missing the previous day after she was last seen on Oak Leaf Drive around 5:30 a.m. Police believed she was driving a black 2005 Subaru.

MISSING: 42 yo Melody Davis. Driving 2005 black Subaru with Fiat of Wilmington sticker. 5'8, 170 lbs. Use Text-a-Tiip pic.twitter.com/LSnjQFOspL — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 10, 2017

