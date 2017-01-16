Missing woman found dead inside vehicle off US 74/76

The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>