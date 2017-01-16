'Good Behavior' returning to Wilmington to film second season

TNT is rewarding Good Behavior with another season.

The network made the announcement Saturday that the locally-filmed drama starring Michelle Dockery has been renewed for a second season.

Following TNT's announcement, Bill Vassar, executive vice president of EUE/Screen Gems Studios, confirmed the show would return to Wilmington for filming and issued the following response:

"The second season production of Good Behavior will return to WIlmington this spring. It again will be anchored at EUE/Screen Gems Studios using your stages, offices, construction shops and our wardrobe & prop facilities. This is great news for the local community. In the first half of 2017 Good Behavior will employ hundreds of local workers and pour tens of millions of dollars into the area economy.”

Good Behavior's second season is expected to premiere sometime in the fall.

According to TNT, the series, which recently wrapped up its 10-episdoe first season, reached a total of 4.4 million users per episode across all platforms.

On the show, Dockery stars as Letty Raines, a thief and con artist, who was recently released from prison and tries to straighten up her life to regain custody of her 10-year-old son. After she overhears a hitman, Juan Diego Botto, being hired to kill a man's wife, she decides to derail the job and entangles both of them in a complex relationship.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.