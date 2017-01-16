Help save a life by donating blood

Use Martin Luther King Jr. Day to give the gift of life by donating blood to the Red Cross. (Source: WECT)

“Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is a day of service. It’s a time to give back to our neighbors who need our help the most,” said Vicki LaBelle, executive director of the Cape Fear Area Red Cross. “What better service to contribute to than a blood donation to a hospital patient who so desperately needs it.”

Blood donated Monday will help The American Red Cross replenish supplies after facing a severe winter shortage. There were about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

About 90 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,000 donations going uncollected.

Residents in the Wilmington area can participate in the Scotts Hill Baptist Church Community Blood Drive, Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code: Scotts Hill.

