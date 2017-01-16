Pair accused of breaking into several businesses

The pair was caught on surveillance video allegedly trying to steal from the Wash & Dryve carwash. (Source: Bladenboro Police Dept.)

Officers with the Bladenboro Police Department are searching for two people accused of breaking into several businesses in town.

Police say the man and woman are also accused of breaking into the Bladenboro Laundry Mat and drink machines at some other businesses in the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladenboro Police Department at (910) 863-3333.

