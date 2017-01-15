One treated for first-degree burns from apartment fire

One person was treated for first-degree burns from an apartment fire on Discovery Place Sunday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to investigators, the fire was caused by a misuse of alcohol products.

Thomas Robinson with the Wilmington Fire Department said there was water damage to the apartment and minor damage to the apartments on either side.

