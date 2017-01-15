MLK parade gets new additions to lineup

The Marin Luther King Jr. celebration committee have made some changes for Monday's parade.

Participants can expect 40 new groups to join the lineup. That's a 25 percent jump from last year.

New mascots have been added from Cape Fear Community College, various police departments,UNCW and several high schools.

"Diversity is the message and you know Dr. King said everyone would be marching hand in hand black white. So that's the message that we want to get out we want everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities," said Hollis Briggs MLK Celebration Chairman.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. On street parking is free tomorrow, but event staff encourage you to head down early.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

