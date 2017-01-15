Crews begin work to prepare for demolition of Water Street parking deck

Crews were downtown taking the next steps towards replacing downtown Wilmington's Water Street parking deck Sunday morning.

Duke Energy Progress replaced a sizable transformer with another to serve the construction site. Replacing the transformer is part of the larger process requiring the removal of all utilities from the parking deck to a new underground duct bank.

The project will consist of nearly 200 residential units and 3rd floor restaurant space overlooking the river. The transformer that was replaced is in Bijou Park, near the steps to Nutt Street Alley.

"This is just one of many projects that is helping to revitalize downtown Wilmington. There are so many great projects going on. It just shows that downtown Wilmington is a great place to live work and play," said Lucien Ellison, River Place project manager.

Crews will work to finish design and site preparation before the demolition of the parking deck.

