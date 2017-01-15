Community gathers to spread hope in disappearance of Ebonee Spears

Family, friends and members of the community gathered Sunday afternoon at Carolina Gymnastics to spread awareness about the disappearance of 30-year-old Ebonee Spears.

Everyone remained grounded in their faith to carry on and more than anything they are hopeful she will come home alive.

The community stood strong, side by side and hand in hand as they took time to reflect on Ebonee’s disappearance.

“We just want the public to know that we are not going to stop. She is missing and a person vanishing like this just don’t vanish like this,” said Jerrod Rivers a cousin of Ebonee’s.

New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield, Jr. were there to let the community know they are working to bring Ebonee home.

