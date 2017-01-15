UNCW women fall to William & Mary

UNCW fell to William & Mary despite outscore the Tribe in the 2nd and 3rd quarter (Source:WECT)

From UNCW

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomore guard Bianca Boggs led four William & Mary players in double figures with a game-high 13 points as the Tribe won for the 13th time in the last 14 games with a 57-43 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The Tribe upped its record to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the CAA while the Seahawks dropped to 5-11 on the season, including a 0-5 mark in league play.

Boggs, who posted her fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season, made 4-of-10 shots from the floor while converting 3-of-4 free throws. She also added four steals, three rebounds and two blocked shots.

Senior forward Alexandra Masaquel added 12 points with four rebounds while senior guard Marlena Tremba chipped in 11 points. Freshman forward Victoria Reynolds came off the bench to score 10 points.

Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry and freshman guard Timber Tate each tallied 12 points in the loss for UNCW. Henry, who set a season high with her 12-point performance, made 5-of-10 field goal attempts and grabbed six rebounds while Tate shot 4-for-12 from the field, including a 3-for-11 effort from three-point range.

Key Moment: William & Mary surged to an 18-2 lead in the game’s first eight minutes and never looked back en route to the victory. The Tribe led by a 22-5 margin after the opening quarter and did not trail by fewer than six points the rest of the way.

Game Notes: William & Mary leads the all-time series by a 35-33 margin and has won three of the last four encounters over the Seahawks … The Tribe earned its first win inside Trask Coliseum since Jan. 31, 2013, a 63-61 triumph over the Seahawks … UNCW has dropped six straight games after posting a 5-5 record in its first 10 games … The Seahawks outrebounded William & Mary by a 38-25 margin, including a 13-7 edge in offensive rebounds … Tate, who missed the previous five games, recorded her third double-digit scoring effort of the season … Henry scored in double figures for the fifth time this season and the 15th time in her career … Junior center Rebekah Banks grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, but had her streak of four straight double-digit rebounding efforts snapped … UNCW senior guard Amber Reeves recorded a season-high seven rebounds.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW embarks on a two-game road trip to the Northeast by paying a visit to Hofstra on Friday, Jan. 20, for a noon CAA contest.