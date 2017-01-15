One person hurt in crash involving Wave Transit bus

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Wave Transit bus Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the bus was driving down Park Avenue when an SUV ran a stop sign at Floral Parkway around 3:30 p.m.

The bus driver was not able to stop in time and hit the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was going at least 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. That driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the bus and two passengers on board were not hurt.

