UPDATE: Missing New Hanover County girl found

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 11-year-old Denesha Mckoy who was last seen January 14 (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Denesha Elaine Mckoy who was reported missing earlier Sunday, has been located and returned home.

Earlier Sunday, The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office was looking for 11-year-old, Denesha Elaine McKoy.

The sheriff's office said McKoy was last seen on January 14 at 10 Diamond Drive in Castle Hayne. She was wearing a white t-shirt and red pajama bottoms but may have changed.

