Cape fear training center equips new firefighters with hands on skills

The Cape Fear Training Center held a fire training exercise on Saturday to help new firefighters entering the field.

The brave young men and women got experience with ladder work, ventilation, hazardous materials, and how to properly use a chainsaw to cut holes in roofs.

It's all about experience. Dillon Byrd who took part said the training is moving him closer to becoming better prepared.

"After taking all these different classes I have to say it definitely prepares you. It does not teach you everything but as of right now I feel prepared to vent a roof, and force in a door."

Cape Fear Safety will Partner with New Hanover County and Eastern Carolina Firefighters associations for additional training exercises in April and October.

