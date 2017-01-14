MLK breakfast to remember Dr. King's dream

The New Hanover County NAACP held the 13th annual MLK Breakfast Saturday afternoon at Union Station to remember Dr. Kings's dream.

The event is held to encourage the community to give back, provide service to others and lead others just like Dr. King did.

The community celebrated through songs, praise dance, and speeches.

"The key point is to remind people about service because Dr. King said to come back and go do work at home and that is what we are encouraging everyone to do," said NAACP President Deborah Maxwell.

WECT's very own Frances Weller was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

