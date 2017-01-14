High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Ashley 63, South Brunswick 62 F
Hoggard 59, Topsail 43 F
Clinton 71, Trask 60 F
WCA 64, Hilltop Christian 60 F
East Bladen 68, Union 49 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 70, Pender 69 F
Cape Fear Academy 59, Fayetteville Christian 53 F
West Columbus 56, East Columbus 53 F
Whiteville 64, South Columbus 41 F
Spring Creek 54, James Kenan 51 F
West Bladen 51, Midway 36 F
Girls
Ashley 26, South Brunswick 61 F
Hoggard 35, Topsail 28 F
Clinton 103, Trask 33 F
WCA 57, Hilltop Christian 47 F
East Bladen 52, Union 10 F
Fayetteville Christian 61, Cape Fear Academy 35 F
Whiteville 27, South Columbus 25 F
East Columbus 61, West Columbus 42 F
West Bladen 35, Midway 56 F
