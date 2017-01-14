Drexel Dragons down UNCW women 71-38

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forward Sarah Curran scored a game-high 17 points and added five rebounds as Drexel earned its second straight win, a 71-38 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.



The Dragons, who won for the ninth time in the last 10 games, upped their record to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the CAA. Meanwhile, the Seahawks dropped to 5-10 overall, including a 0-4 mark in league play.



Curran, who made 8-of-14 shots from the floor, was one of three Drexel players to score in double figures. Freshman guard Ana Ferariu came off the bench to tally 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field while senior guard Meghan Creighton added 10 points.



Redshirt senior forward Jordan Henry notched her second straight double-double to lead UNCW, scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds. Junior guard Madison Raque scored a team-high 12 points while junior center Rebekah Banks set a season high by grabbing 12 rebounds.



Key Moment: Drexel allowed the opening points of the game before going on a 16-0 run to take a 16-2 lead the Dragons did not relinquish. Curran scored five of her 14 points during the spurt as Drexel made 9-of-17 field goal attempts in the opening stanza.

Game Notes: Drexel leads the all-time series by a 19-8 margin and has won the last 10 meetings against UNCW … Each team collected 36 rebounds in the game … Raque netted her eighth double-digit scoring effort of the season … Banks has tallied 10 or more rebounds in 8 of the last 10 games, including four contests in a row … Henry posted her sixth career double-double while matching her season high with 11 points … Curran reached double figures in scoring for the 13th time this season … Creighton tallied her eighth double-digit scoring effort … Drexel committed just five turnovers against the Seahawks, marking the fewest miscues by a UNCW opponent in the program’s 44-year history … Drexel scored a season-high 40 points in the paint … UNCW used its eighth different starting lineup of the season.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW completes its brief two-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, by welcoming William & Mary to Trask Coliseum for a 2 p.m. CAA contest.

- UNCWSports.com -