UNC's Bradley to miss game with No. 9 FSU due to concussion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley Jr. won't play Saturday for the 11th-ranked Tar Heels against No. 9 Florida State due to a concussion.
The team tweeted from its official account Friday that Bradley was "improving" but it's unclear when he can return. Team spokesman Matt Bowers says the 6-foot-11 native of Bartow, Florida has yet to be cleared for any basketball-related activities.
Bradley was hurt Wednesday at Wake Forest when fell to the court after a collision in the lane and appeared to smack the back of his head on the floor.
Bradley is averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench for the Tar Heels, who have a quick turnaround after the FSU game by hosting Syracuse on Monday.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.