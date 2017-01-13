Driver accused of street-racing crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, broadcast the killing of a Cleveland man on Facebook Live.
Local and federal law enforcement agencies across northeast Ohio and surrounding states remain on the lookout Monday morning. The Facebook Live murder suspect, Steve Stephens, was not captured overnight, and police fear he could have escaped the immediate area into a surrounding state.
