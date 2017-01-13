New Hanover County man granted pardon by McCrory on his last day in office

A New Hanover County man was one of six people pardoned by former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory before he left office. (Source: WECT)

A New Hanover County man was one of six people pardoned by former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory just before he left office.

David Freeman was convicted in 2002 of trafficking cocaine. He received a sentence of up to three and a half years suspended with 24 months supervised probation.

An Onslow County man was also among those included in the pardon of innocence. Horace Lee Shelton was convicted in 2012 for forging checks in Buncombe County.

A woman sentenced to life for setting an apartment fire in Greensboro in 2002 that killed four people was granted a commutation. Her sentence was commuted so that she'll be eligible for parole in 2029.

